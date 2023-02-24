Dolla Merrillees is the Director of Western Sydney Creative, Western Sydney University and is a writer, curator, author, cultural producer and public speaker. She brings a wealth of national and international experience to her work having had senior roles in large scale festivals, museums, cultural spaces as well as the tertiary sector. Her previous roles include Director and CEO of the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences, Sydney and the Associate Director, Sherman Contemporary Art Foundation. She is a global emissary for the Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas working with leading fashion designers, cultural practitioners, and architects. Merrillees is listed in Who's Who of Australian Women and in 2018 she was awarded an Australian Design Honour by the Australian Design Centre.