Discussion on leadership to mark International Women's Day

February 24 2023 - 11:39am
Sara Mansour
Karen Maber

As part of its Women Out West series, Penrith Performing & Visual Arts presents a very special International Women's Day Forum panel discussion, Women in Creative Leadership.

