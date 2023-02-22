It's all happening at The Joan starting with the first show in the 2023 Season Marsala, the first Open Fridays of the year and the long-awaited opening of the new cafe Table @ The Joan.
Experience the heart and soul of some of the best music from around the world with Marsala, playing at The Joan for one night only.
Featuring gypsy music, tango, salsa, samba, African township music, French rap and Italian jazz, Marsala's spell-binding and vibrant beats will transport the audience from Cuba to Zimbabwe.
Led by the charismatic Joseph Zarb - who grew up in Penrith - on vocals and guitar, joined by brilliant musicians including Lupco Stojcevski on saxophone in the Macedonian tradition of music, Gino Pengue on guitar and multi-instrumentalist Jess Ciampa.
"For two decades Marsala has been turning music from all around the world into one repertoire, and people from around the world into one audience. Every groove was somewhere between vibrant and irresistible, and virtually every solo raised the stakes of its host song..." - John Shand, Sydney Morning Herald.
Open Fridays is back with Penrith-based duo Demagé launching The Joan's Live and Local sessions in the Borland Lounge with vocals, guitars, a loop pedal and stomp boxes.
To celebrate these events on Friday, March 3, and the launch of The Joan's new café, Table @ The Joan, opening, all patrons will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and popcorn at Open Fridays.
Marsala is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, March 3 at 7pm. Tickets: Standard $35, Concession $30.
Open Fridays featuring Demage is on at The Joan on March 3 from 5.15pm. Tickets are free.
