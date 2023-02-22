Blue Mountains Gazette

Big night of music at The Joan on Open Friday

Updated February 24 2023 - 1:38pm, first published February 22 2023 - 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's all happening at The Joan starting with the first show in the 2023 Season Marsala, the first Open Fridays of the year and the long-awaited opening of the new cafe Table @ The Joan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.