Australian guitarist and storyteller Darren "D.C" Cross will be playing a show upstairs at the Bootleggers Bar, 92 Bathurst Road, Katoomba, on Sunday, March 23 at 6pm.
Cross, previously of Gerling and Jep and Dep, is an instrumental fingerpicking guitarist in the tradition of John Fahey, Leo Kottke and Nick Drake, Bert Jansch, Davey Graham but does an Australian take on the genre.
His music is inspired by the 1960s and 1970s mainstays of American and British acoustic guitar but he is consciously forging his own musical identity within an Australian landscape.
He has just released his third solo D.C Cross album Hot-wire the Lay-low, which was written in and inspired by rural NSW.
Cross has been creating music for the last 25 years, from Gerling to Jep and Dep, and has written songs with Kool Keith and Kylie Minogue. He played shows with artists ranging from Beastie Boys, Beck, and Happy Monday to Johnny Marr, Courtney Barnett, Ryley Walker, Smog, Will Oldham to recently Mess-esque, Marissa Anderson and the Apartments.
He has just finished an east coast run of shows supporting Ed Kuepper (The Saints) and Jim White (Dirty Three/BIll Callahan).
Cross is fiercely independent, totally devoted, loves telling a story and is always threatening to conjure up something magical with the guitar. He is endorsed by Schertler Amplifers and Pickups.
