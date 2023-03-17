Blue Mountains Gazette
Australian guitarist and storyteller at Bootleggers Bar in Katoomba

March 17 2023 - 11:50am
Australian guitarist and storyteller Darren "D.C" Cross will be playing a show upstairs at the Bootleggers Bar, 92 Bathurst Road, Katoomba, on Sunday, March 23 at 6pm.

