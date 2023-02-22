Red Bee at Baroque Room

Red Bee will be exclusively road testing new material from their much anticipated third album in front of a loyal hometown crowd at the Baroque Room on Saturday. March 11. Don't miss out on this first sneak peak of things to come, musically speaking, as well as an array of favourites from their previous releases, and a few deeper cuts from their musical journey.
Coming along for the ride are good friends earprojector (also playing brand new material), black ant king (first ever show) and Fabulous Contraption (first time performing in Katoomba).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.