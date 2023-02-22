Blue Mountains Gazette

Red Bee plays at the Baroque Room in Katoomba

Updated March 3 2023 - 1:40pm, first published February 22 2023 - 11:53am
Red Bee
Red Bee at Baroque Room

Red Bee will be exclusively road testing new material from their much anticipated third album in front of a loyal hometown crowd at the Baroque Room on Saturday. March 11. Don't miss out on this first sneak peak of things to come, musically speaking, as well as an array of favourites from their previous releases, and a few deeper cuts from their musical journey.

