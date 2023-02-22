The Great Western Highway has been closed in both directions at Wentworth Falls, following a multiple vehicle crash between Leura Mall and Scott Avenue.
Live Traffic reported emergency services, the Crash Investigation Unit and helicopter support were attending the scene.
Fire and Rescue NSW tweeted that their crews were helping NSW Police and NSW Ambulance to "free multiple trapped occupants" at the crash scene.
Careflight also attended the accident, and transported one male patient to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A Careflight spokesperson told the Gazette the aircraft landed at Hazelbrook, and the crew was escorted to the crash by NSW police.
The crash, reported at 1.25pm today, is flagged for heavy traffic conditions, and motorists are advised to expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible.
Heavy vehicles approaching the crash are to remain in one lane and will be parked.
Light vehicles can use Scott Avenue and Railway Parade in both directions to avoid the closed highway.
Live Traffic NSW also reported one eastbound lane had reopened at 3.53pm.
Police investigations are ongoing and are expected to take some time.
Schools in the area advised parents to be mindful of traffic conditions. Leura Public School said in a Facebook post that it will notify families once more information is available.
For further information and updates, check Live Traffic NSW's website at https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-list.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
