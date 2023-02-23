Blue Mountains Gazette

Ventilation outlet near Evans Lookout Road in Blackheath

By Jennie Curtin
Updated February 24 2023 - 10:27am, first published 8:30am
Artist's impression of what the ventilation outlet would look like. Picture Transport for NSW

A concrete ventilation outlet more than three storeys tall and 10 metres in diameter is likely to be built near Evans Lookout Road to service the Blackheath to Little Hartley tunnel.

