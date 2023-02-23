A concrete ventilation outlet more than three storeys tall and 10 metres in diameter is likely to be built near Evans Lookout Road to service the Blackheath to Little Hartley tunnel.
Although Transport for NSW has yet to decide whether to build the ventilation outlets or to ventilate the tunnel via the portals, the environmental impact statement strongly suggests it would be the outlets.
The EIS said: "Ventilation outlets are usually used for longer tunnels, moving emissions release further away from ground level by pushing the air to a higher point in the atmosphere."
As the 11-kilometre tunnel would be the longest road tunnel in Australia, it would appear that fact alone would favour the outlet option.
A similar outlet would be built at the other portal in Little Hartley.
Both ventilation systems would be placed underground to minimise visual impacts and each would cover an area of 2,000 square metres.
The ventilation outlets would stand 10 metres tall above ground level. At Blackheath, the structure would be placed near the portal just east of Evans Lookout Road, and would be passed by people travelling to one of the prime walking trails in the national park, the Grand Canyon.
High-powered radial fans (larger fans several metres in diameter) would be used to draw the air from the tunnel up through the ventilation outlets for dispersion.
The EIS, in chapter 18 on "landscape and visual" impacts, noted: "Both ventilation design options would have an overall impact rating of high to moderate. The portal emissions option would have a qualitative rating of neutral, while the ventilation outlet option would have a qualitative rating of adverse given the new structure would be uncharacteristic within the existing Great Western Highway corridor."
It said the landscape in the area will already have been substantially altered by the Katoomba to Blackheath upgrade, with significant vegetation cleared, but the tunnel project would "require additional vegetation removal. Irrespective of the ventilation design, the overall impact rating would be high to moderate (adverse)."
The report further said, if the outlet option is chosen, the design would:
"Adopt a simple and refined design, responding to the surrounding rural character either in form and/or decoration; select colours to complement the bushland character, assist in the visual reduction of the form and provide visual calming where integrated with the portal structures; and consider low maintenance planting cover to grow up and around the structure to assist in camouflaging the scale and providing a visually 'green' design."
Chapter 18 also canvassed mitigation measures to minimise visual impacts.
It said a plan would be drawn up including requirements for:
Transport for NSW has been contacted to see if one option is more favoured over the other for the ventilation system.
Submissions on the EIS close on Wednesday, March 1. The 25-chapter documents, with its 18 appendices, can be viewed here.
