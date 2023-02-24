Leura resident Alan Page cares deeply about the Blue Mountains, and has learned a lot about its nature - knowledge which he hopes to pass on to local kids in his new book.
Mr Page told the Gazette the inspiration for the book was a conversation he overheard a few years ago while observing some currawongs.
"One young girl pointed to the currawong and said 'is that a kookaburra?' Now if she had asked 'was it a magpie', I could have understood - but not mistaking it for a kookaburra," said Mr Page.
"And that is where the idea came from of common Blue Mountains animals and plants at a child's level so they could learn about them."
He said he wanted "to have a handbook that [children] could take into the bush" rather than an app, to make sure readers were also appreciating their surroundings.
The book, titled Blue Mountains Nature: an introduction, documents more than 70 species of iconic animals and plants of the Blue Mountains, with 200 images.
It is written in simple but informative language, and includes boxes kids can check off after seeing or hearing each native species.
The book includes plenty of little facts to keep kids interested, including that cockatoos are left-footed and that baby echidnas are called 'puggles'.
Mr Page sees the book as a gift to the children of the Blue Mountains on his 75th birthday. He hopes it will inspire greater care and interest for nature in the younger generation.
"The Blue Mountains flora and fauna are precious and we need to love them and learn from them and protect them," he said.
Alan Page is also the Environmental Education Officer with the Blue Mountains Conservation Society.
Blue Mountains Nature: an introduction can be found at bookshops throughout the Blue Mountains. For a list of retailers and for more information about the book, visit its website at https://bmnature.info/.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
