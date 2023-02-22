Blue Mountains Gazette

Ben Aldridge opens up about Spoiler Alert and Knock at the Cabin

By Ian Horner
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

English actor Ben Aldridge, famous for Fleabag, has two major movies out right now: the suspense film Knock at the Cabin by M. Night Shyamalan and Spoiler Alert, the true story of the relationship between journalist Michael Ausiello and his partner Kit Cowan, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.