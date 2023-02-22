English actor Ben Aldridge, famous for Fleabag, has two major movies out right now: the suspense film Knock at the Cabin by M. Night Shyamalan and Spoiler Alert, the true story of the relationship between journalist Michael Ausiello and his partner Kit Cowan, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Spoiler alert - you might weep, but you'll leave the cinema beaming with joy, much of it due to co-star Sally Field. IAN HORNER spoke to Aldridge about Spoiler Alert via Zoom from London.
IAN HORNER: Sally Field never takes middle ground. Again, here she quickly recovers from shock - not that her son is gay, but that he never told her - and becomes a fierce mother lioness defending her cub, as she's done so often, from Steel Magnolias to Brothers and Sisters. How much is she aware of that power of hers?
BEN ALDRIDGE: Such a good question. In real life, she's incredibly passionate and dynamic, and that translates to her acting. She's there to do the work, not make best friends - she's been in the game too long for that. That lioness comes from inside her; they don't make actors like that anymore. Everything she does has heart and soul, and is moving at the same time.
The fact it's a true story must have been daunting for everyone. Having original writer Michael Ausiello on set would've been terrific to have access to a main player from the story, but terrifying to know he was watching you.
Yeah! That pressure really dawned on me once I knew I was gonna play the role. The fact I'd be doing in front of his partner every day was pressure! But he couldn't have been more generous and gracious. He's a TV journalist, and really understood we weren't making a replica of his life, we were making a movie version, and he made himself an open resource to me, like helping me track the amount of pain Kit was in at various points. A few weeks in I realised focusing on the pressure of having Michael on set was really unhelpful. It was an honour to walk in Kit's shoes, and to have Michael there as a guide. Often, I'd be floored or amazed. I'd look at Michael and think this is your real story. You've lived this. Really sobering. And really powerful to connect you into the scene, make all the static drop.
There are some wonderful lines: "I was always afraid he'd break my heart and he did, but he broke it open." And: "Death has a way of sharpening the issues at hand." Would Michael and Kit's relationship have been so strong without Kit's death hanging over it? Do we need pending disaster to focus us or can we do it without the threat of a crisis?
You know, what I love about their relationship, and what I loved when I read it, is it's imperfect. So often in films about love stories, we get a rose-tinted, idealised version of a relationship. But this felt like a fully realised relationship, very three-dimensional. It was about the joys of falling in love and finding chemistry, and about what time and life can do to a relationship and the various sticking points and rough points we all have to go through. Loving someone can be hard. The cancer brings them back to ground zero and their connection and love for each other. Even though it's so tragic, Jim [Parsons] says he discovered in playing Michael there's an immense privilege in caring for someone so closely.
Another great line from the script: "A good TV show made real life seem like it made sense." Surely, that's the job of a good TV show, or a good movie like this one? The ending is tragic, but is the movie saying nothing is completely tragic if you have a period of real love in your life?
Yeah! It's very life-affirming for me. "Better to have lost than to have never loved . . . " - what's that saying?
"Better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved."
There you go.
It's about dying, about relationships ending, but at the end, I felt tremendously uplifted. How on earth did you achieve joy in a movie about death?
Totally the work of our brilliant director Michael Showalter. He juggled the tone expertly. And I agree with you. When I saw it, I didn't feel - even though I knew it was gonna happen, as we all do, hmm, spoiler alert - I didn't feel I'd watched a story about someone dying. I felt I'd watched a great love story. Despite its sad ending, there's something strangely uplifting.
Having lived it, written a book about it, why on earth did Michael Ausiello put himself through it all over again?
I know! The book is the most candid thing you'd ever encounter. He's far more candid in the book than a person. He has a playful humor in real life, which is probably a safety mechanism, a bit of a guard, because of what he's been through. The book was a way for him to grieve, a way to honour Kit. The film does a similar thing. At our first screening, the moderator asked Michael what his feelings were about the film, and he just said, through tears, which is the first time I've ever seen him cry, that he was excited for people to meet Kit, and get to know him.
You've just done a very different kind of film with M. Night Shyamalan [Knock at the Cabin]. Was it easy to put Spoiler Alert behind you?
No! I've never worked so closely connected to another actor before and Jim and I became wonderful friends. We started a pen-pal relationship as soon as we knew we were going to do it. Writing each other once or twice a week for three months, a kind of never-ending conversation on and off set. I've never done anything I felt so close to before. It did more for me than I'm able to articulate, really. I'd love to continue work that moves people, engages people, does something for our community. This movie also enriched my life as an acting process and it continues to give me a lot of confidence as an actor. I've never been so believed in by other actors and a director. It was very transformative for me.
Spoiler Alert (PG-13) is now in cinemas.
