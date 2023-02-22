Yeah! That pressure really dawned on me once I knew I was gonna play the role. The fact I'd be doing in front of his partner every day was pressure! But he couldn't have been more generous and gracious. He's a TV journalist, and really understood we weren't making a replica of his life, we were making a movie version, and he made himself an open resource to me, like helping me track the amount of pain Kit was in at various points. A few weeks in I realised focusing on the pressure of having Michael on set was really unhelpful. It was an honour to walk in Kit's shoes, and to have Michael there as a guide. Often, I'd be floored or amazed. I'd look at Michael and think this is your real story. You've lived this. Really sobering. And really powerful to connect you into the scene, make all the static drop.