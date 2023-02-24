Blue Mountains Gazette

John Ellison's view of Katoomba landmarks

February 24 2023 - 4:27pm
Katoomba identity John Ellison, along with his sketchbook, has been seen quite a lot this past year around the streets, drawing his beloved town. An exhibition, Welcome to the Big Kat - Drawings Around Katoomba will be opened by local Blue Mountains historian John Low at Nolan on Lovel Gallery on March 4.

Local News

