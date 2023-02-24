Katoomba identity John Ellison, along with his sketchbook, has been seen quite a lot this past year around the streets, drawing his beloved town. An exhibition, Welcome to the Big Kat - Drawings Around Katoomba will be opened by local Blue Mountains historian John Low at Nolan on Lovel Gallery on March 4.
Since childhood, Ellison has made sense of his world and his surroundings with a pencil or brush in his hand, devoting his life to artistic expression, drawing and painting constantly and, like one of his poetic heroes Walt Whitman, expressing his joy in the beauty and joy of living.
The exhibition consists of 19 delightful framed black and white brush, pen and ink drawings depicting Katoomba landmarks and the surrounding streets.
Exhibition opening at Nolan on Lovel Gallery, 56A Lovel Street, Katoomba, on Saturday, March 4 from 2-4pm. Open seven days 11am-4pm until March 19.
