Blue Mountains Gazette

Community hall in Blackheath to get super upgrade

JC
By Jennie Curtin
February 28 2023 - 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The power connection contributors: These individuals, groups and businesses helped raise $10,000 to get an urgent power upgrade to the community hall in Blackheath. Picture by Jennie Curtin

The Blackheath community has secured funding to refurbish its community hall, including installing efficient heating for the first time in the building's almost 70-year history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.