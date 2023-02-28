The Blackheath community has secured funding to refurbish its community hall, including installing efficient heating for the first time in the building's almost 70-year history.
Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre (BANC) received grants from the state government's WestInvest and the Office of Responsible Gambling to be used to make the hall more functional, comfortable and environmentally friendly.
And in a collaborative community effort, local businesses, not-for-profits and individuals donated more than $10,000 after responding to a plea for urgent funds to upgrade the hall's power supply.
The work on the power had to be done before the end of March, otherwise BANC would have needed to reapply for permission from the energy supplier, which could have seen the cost escalate to hundreds of thousands.
Blackheath's Rhododendron Festival committee put out the call in January and, in just three short weeks, locals promised the funds.
Christine Wheeler, from the BANC board, said: "What seemed like a tall order three weeks ago is now a done deal. With contributions already in the bank and others on promise, we will reach the target...
"On behalf of the coalition of the Rhodo Festival, BANC and the Hall Committee, I can only say wow and thank you."
The work was done on February 24, followed by thank you drinks to the contributors.
The extensive work means the hall will have to be closed for at least four months during 2024.
The grants will fund:
Ms Wheeler said the vision for the project is to establish the hall as a fully functional multipurpose arts, cultural and community facility that will deliver value to the town for decades.
"Community members and audiences will have the benefit of reliable heating and cooling and improved light and sound quality. With improved acoustics, the versatility of Phillips hall for workshops and small group activities will be increased," she said.
And all of the improvements will mean greater use of renewable energy and reduced power needs overall.
