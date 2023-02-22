Blue Mountains Gazette

Seven in serious condition after "confronting" five vehicle crash at Wentworth Falls

By Tom Walker
Updated February 23 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 9:30am
A five vehicle crash at Wentworth Falls has left 10 people injured, with seven taken to hospital in serious condition.

