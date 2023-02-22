Seven in serious condition after "confronting" five vehicle crash at Wentworth Falls

A five vehicle crash at Wentworth Falls has left 10 people injured, with seven taken to hospital in serious condition.
The crash took place on February 22 at 1.05pm on the Great Western Highway, near Shortland Street.
It left four people trapped, with one unable to be freed for an extended period.
One of the seriously injured patients was a child, who was taken to Westmead Children's Hospital.
Two patients - a man and woman in their 60s - needed to be airlifted to Liverpool and Westmead Hospitals.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Ron Gavin described the crash as "a confronting and chaotic scene to attend".
"An incident such as this saw paramedics work alongside FRNSW and NSW Police to free and treat patients, as well as manage traffic on a busy road," he said.
"All the crews did an exceptional job in difficult and trying circumstances."
A CareFlight spokesperson said CareFlight's specialist doctor and NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic provided treatment to a male driver in his 60s who suffered head, chest and arm injuries. The patient was taken by air to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition with ongoing treatment by CareFlight's specialist doctor
Fire and Rescue NSW tweeted that their crews were helping NSW Police and NSW Ambulance to "free multiple trapped occupants" at the crash scene.
Three injured patients were assessed at the scene but did not require hospitalisation.
Careflight provided helicopter transport for one patient, a spokesperson told the Gazette.
They landed at Hazelbrook and were escorted to the scene by NSW Police, where they transported a male patient to Westmead hospital in serious but stable condition.
The highway was closed in both directions between Scott Avenue and Leura Mall all afternoon as the crash scene was attended by rescue services and the Crash Investigation Unit.
