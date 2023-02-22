Calling all young artists aged 5 - 25 for an opportunity to submit an original artwork to Penrith Regional Gallery's Youth Art Prize. Artists are invited to create an artwork that connects to the theme 'home', drawing inspiration from the site of Penrith Regional Gallery as the former home of artists Margo and Gerald Lewers. The theme can be responded to in any way the artists choose, perhaps representing the place where they feel most at home, or a family portrait, a favourite home-cooked meal, a pet, or a favourite spot in their garden.