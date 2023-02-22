Calling all young artists aged 5 - 25 for an opportunity to submit an original artwork to Penrith Regional Gallery's Youth Art Prize. Artists are invited to create an artwork that connects to the theme 'home', drawing inspiration from the site of Penrith Regional Gallery as the former home of artists Margo and Gerald Lewers. The theme can be responded to in any way the artists choose, perhaps representing the place where they feel most at home, or a family portrait, a favourite home-cooked meal, a pet, or a favourite spot in their garden.
Artists are encouraged to use any two-dimensional medium of their choice - pencil, pen, pastel, ink, marker, watercolour, paint, natural dye, photography, collage or a combination of media. Submissions must be A4 or A3 size and no thicker than 1cm. A2 artworks will be considered for the tertiary 18-25 years category only. Applications are open to young people who live, study, work or play in Penrith and its surrounds.
The age categories are as follows:
Lower primary 5 - 8 years
Upper primary 9 - 12 years
Secondary 13 - 17 years
Tertiary 18 - 25 years
Submissions close March 12.
For more information on how to enter, visit the website: https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/penrith-regional-gallery-youth-art-prize/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.