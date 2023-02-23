Blue Mountains Gazette

Parke Street Social radio show goes live

Updated February 24 2023 - 1:23pm, first published February 23 2023 - 1:30pm
The Parke Street Social is now into its fourth year on Radio Blue Mountains 89.1, serving up a weekly dose of over two hours of the finest funk, soul, disco and house music to listeners in and around the Blue Mountains and greater Sydney.

