The Parke Street Social is now into its fourth year on Radio Blue Mountains 89.1, serving up a weekly dose of over two hours of the finest funk, soul, disco and house music to listeners in and around the Blue Mountains and greater Sydney.
Event organisers and radio presenters, Dins and Kevlar, have now decided to launch their first event at The Baroque Room in Katoomba on March 4 at 8pm.
"We are absolutely ecstatic (and also very surprised) that our guests have put so much faith in us before the event, and will do what we can to make sure this is going to be a party where everyone can feel safe, have fun and, just as importantly, be themselves," said Dins.
The Parke Street Social is already organising future events, with the next gig at The Station Bar on April 1.
