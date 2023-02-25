Rotary Recycles op shop embraces environment

The highly successful Rotary Recycles Opportunity Shop in Blaxland has launched a new green initiative - the Rotary Recycles environmental sustainability calculator.
The calculator measures the shop's sustainability footprint by tracking energy use, water consumption, carbon (fuel) output and waste produced.
The calculator will also measure how many goods it recycles through shop sales or repurposing to other local charities and organisations that Rotary Recycles supports - such as CareVan, Blanket Patrol and Nepean Mental Health Centre.
Initially, the calculator will be trialled for a year and the results reviewed to identify ways to improve performance and the shop's sustainability footprint in the future.
The sustainability calculator is an initiative of Lower Blue Mountains Rotary's newly formed Environment Working Group, which includes Rotary President Bruce Bailey and Rotary Op Shop Management Committee chair Pamela Noal.
The two leaders have thrown their support behind the initiative.
"This initiative can be used not only for the successful Rotary Recycles Opportunity Shop but can also be applied to personal activities at home and at various workplaces. It is a whole of life approach," said President Bailey.
Rotary Recycles Opportunity Shop opened four years ago and has proved very popular with the Lower Mountains community.
Through the growth of Rotary Recycles, a community endorsement emerged ... 'Rotary Recycles repurposes good to generate funds for Lower Blue Mountains Rotary to meet community needs and build community connections'.
Op Shop Chair Pamela Noal said Op Shop staff and committee were delighted to take up the challenge of this project.
"All rostered helpers are voluntary staff and the majority have remained committed over the four years - with the strong message that they support Rotary as their chosen, respected community service club," she added.
Kirsten Velthuis, Chair of the Lower Blue Mountains Rotary's Environment Working Group, made the salient point that what is not measured cannot be improved and that she hoped, over time, the calculator will be implemented for all club activities.
She added that the ultimate long term goal is for Lower Blue Mountains Rotary to become carbon net positive.
The impressive shopfront of Rotary Recycles Opportunity Shop - 3/156 Great Western Highway, Blaxland, and other logos underline the importance of branding.
