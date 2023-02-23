Blue Mountains Gazette

Normal train services resume after freight train causes delays

Updated February 24 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 7:45am
Trains are running late on the Blue Mountains line.

UPDATE 10.15am: Transport for NSW reported at 10.10am that trains on the Blue Mountains rail line are returning to normal.

