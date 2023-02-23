Normal train services resume after freight train causes delays

UPDATE 10.15am: Transport for NSW reported at 10.10am that trains on the Blue Mountains rail line are returning to normal.
The Gazette understands the delays were caused when a freight train's engine failed.
8AM: Trains to the city from the Blue Mountains are running late due to an issue with a freight train between Springwood and Valley Heights.
Transport for NSW issued the alert early this morning, February 24, warning commuters to allow extra travel time, check transport apps and information screens for service updates.
For updates visit Transport for NSW.
