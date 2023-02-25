Blue Mountains City Council has celebrated the annual Blue Mountains Seniors Week Recognition Awards.
Hosted on February 20 as part of the Seniors Festival, the awards acknowledged the contributions of individuals and organisations from across the Blue Mountains who help with the wellbeing of our older residents.
More than 20 individuals and three organisations were awarded for providing an invaluable service and for their caring attitude, generosity and ongoing dedication to seniors.
Ward 3 Councillor Mick Fell, who presented awards, said: "There are many reasons people choose to contribute to the quality of life of older people. For some it may be a personal connection, for others it is a vocation, and it can also be about friendship.
"For every unique older resident, there is an equally unique person working to ensure their journey into aging is a positive one."
The 2023 Seniors Week Recognition Award recipients were:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.