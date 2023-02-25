Blue Mountains Gazette

Community members celebrated at Blue Mountains Seniors Recognition Awards

February 26 2023 - 8:00am
Blue Mountains Seniors Week Recognition Award recipients. Picture supplied

Blue Mountains City Council has celebrated the annual Blue Mountains Seniors Week Recognition Awards.

