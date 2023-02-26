Blackheath's Scout Hall has revealed a piece of Lithgow's history with crates of Lithgow Soft Drink (LSD) bottles discovered during a working bee.
Scout leader Krystelle Fitzpatrick said the team were "over the moon" to find them.
"A few of the Venturers came out with them from under the hall and said the leaders would want to see what they'd found," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
"We were astonished by how good their condition was. They'd clearly been under the hall a long time."
Lithgow Valley Soft drinks had a long standing history in the region after it was purchased by the Gillard family in 1957 from the Winchester family.
According to David Gillard, the soft drinks were initially sold in the Lithgow and Mudgee areas.
"The most popular drinks were lemonade and creaming soda. There was cola and orange flavours and they were produced in 10 and 26 ounce bottles," Mr Gillard said.
"The drinks were delivered by truck to the shops and the public could buy direct from the factory located in Hayley Street."
Mr Gillard said the soft drinks were also popular for the syrups they produced, which were sold to milk bars and corner shops.
He said the soft drink business was able to expand their distribution after acquiring Cottees Soft Drinks in 1960.
"This allowed to distribution of soft drinks to not only the existing area, but included down to Penrith and St Marys," Mr Gillard said.
"LSD/Cottees then had to add additional trucks to cater for increased demand."
Ms Fitzpatrick said it was interesting to find a huge part of local history.
"They'd clearly been used for a fete or for a camp and placed under the hall empty again- so it was lovely to find a little bit of Scout history with our Lithgow history," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
Ms Fitzpatrick said the Scouts will be using the bottles as a fundraiser for World Scout Jamboree.
"If anyone is interested in having a piece of Lithgow history and supporting the Scouts at the same time," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.