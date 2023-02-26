Blue Mountains Gazette
Our History

Lithgow Soft Drink bottles discovered under Blackheath Scout Hall

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
February 26 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scout leader Ethan Fitzpatrick holds one of the crates of Lithgow Soft Drink bottles that were discovered. Picture supplied.

Blackheath's Scout Hall has revealed a piece of Lithgow's history with crates of Lithgow Soft Drink (LSD) bottles discovered during a working bee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.