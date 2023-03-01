Blue Mountains Gazette
Bringing ghost town of Newnes back to life: Blue Mountains Historical Society McLaughlin Address

Updated March 1 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Brian Fox will explore the Ghost Town of Newnes at the Blue Mountains Historical Society's 2023 McLaughlin Address at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts.

