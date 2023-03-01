Brian Fox will explore the Ghost Town of Newnes at the Blue Mountains Historical Society's 2023 McLaughlin Address at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts.
The annual event will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 10.30am.
In the early 1900s one of Australia's biggest industrial sites was located at Newnes at the northern end of the Wolgan Valley. In today's terms millions of dollars were invested to construct a refinery and a railway line to convert oil shale into petroleum products.
But beset by controversy, strikes, technology and the easier extraction of the upcoming world oil deposits, the whole enterprise was short-lived.
It was only after the 2019 devastating bushfires that the rare opportunity became available to document more than 300 building sites opposite the main works area where the community lived - before once again the bush reclaimed and covered up all physical evidence.
With historical photographs and numerous interviews and research along with the hundreds of photos taken after the 2019 bushfires, Brian Fox's new book, The Ghost Town of Newnes, has brought Newnes back to life. Brian Fox, cartographer, historian, explorer, will share what he has found at the McLaughlin Address.
Attendance at this must-hear event is free for members of the society and $5 for non- members. Tea and coffee available for a gold-coin donation. All current COVID-19 requirements will be observed. No bookings are necessary.
For more details visit: bluemountainshistory.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.