Fifty kms over the Lawson speed limit

About 4pm on Saturday February 25, Blue Mountains highway patrol officers allegedly detected a motorcyclist travelling at 120km/h on the Great Western Highway at Lawson, in excess of the 70km/h speed limit.
The 35-year-old man from Tumbi Umbi was stopped and allegedly produced a NSW learners riders licence.
He was issued with infringement notices for the offences of exceed speed by more than 45km/h and not displaying 'L' plates.
The rider's licence was suspended on the spot for a period of six months, and his physical licence was confiscated.
A motorbike rider was airlifted to hospital after a collision near Appian Way at Woodford.
The incident happened at 5.39pm on Saturday February 25.
Officers from Blue Mountains Police and Police Rescue responded. The rider was injured and airlifted from the scene in a serious but stable condition.
There were two hours of traffic delays on the Great Western Highway after the incident.
Blue Mountains police and police rescue also responded to a crash between a truck and a station wagon on February 23 on the Bells Line of Road at Mount Tomah.
A Kenworth prime mover and a Skoda Octavia collided around 4pm, trapping the 48-year-old female driver of the Skoda for an extended period.
Officers freed the woman before she was taken to Westmead Hospital for further assessment and treatment.
Police officers from the Crash Investigations Unit are now investigating.
About 4pm on February 23, Blue Mountains Police officers arrested an 18-year-old male at a retail store in Katoomba.
Police allege the male was wanted for an aggravated robbery from the Sutherland area in January. It's further alleged he was in breach of an apprehended violence order "as he was in the company of a protected person," police said.
He has been charged with robbery, aggravated robbery, stalk/intimidate and an AVO offence. The Caringbah man was refused bail and was set to appear in court on February 28.
