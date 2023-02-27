Blue Mountains Gazette

Fifty kms over the Lawson speed limit

By B C Lewis
February 28 2023 - 6:30am
About 4pm on Saturday February 25, Blue Mountains highway patrol officers allegedly detected a motorcyclist travelling at 120km/h on the Great Western Highway at Lawson, in excess of the 70km/h speed limit.

