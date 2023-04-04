Damien Leith brings Through the Years tour to Katoomba

It's been 16 years since Damien Leith won over Australia's heart, taking out the 2006 series of Australian Idol.
Since then, he has released 10 sensational studio albums and has toured extensively. He will be performing in Katoomba on Saturday, April 22 as part of his 'Damien Leith - Through the Years' tour.
Performing with his accompanying violinist and keyboardist, the show will showcase Leith's most requested songs that he's performed through the years. From Night of my Life, Hallelujah to Oh Pretty Woman and Superhuman.
"I love performing intimate shows, they allow me to truly engage with the audience and sing songs that I know everyone in the room will love," said Leith.
Doors to the show at the Baroque Room at the Carrington Hotel open at 7pm. Details: www.damienleith.com.au.
