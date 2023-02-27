She's mesmerised audiences across the globe, now witness Bloom's vocal prowess with her rendition of the hits: You're No Good, I Feel The Earth Move, It's Too Late, Rhiannon, Dreams and so many more. Come and be charmed by this Australian vocal powerhouse and celebrate Stevie Nicks, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt. On Friday, March 10 at the Baroque Room at 6.30pm. See www.trybooking.com.