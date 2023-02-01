Guardians wanted for Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area

Blue Mountains residents are being called on to roll up their sleeves as part of a new volunteer program in the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area.
Called the Gardens of Stone Guardians program, the local volunteer group will help look after the 30,000 hectare reserve by taking part in activities including bush regeneration, weed and pest management, clean-ups and citizen science monitoring programs.
The first major event for the Guardians will be a clean-up of the reserve on Sunday, March 5 to coincide with Clean Up Australia Day.
National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Blue Mountains Branch Director David Crust said the Gardens of Stone Guardians would work alongside NPWS staff to protect and preserve park values.
"Many people in the community are passionate about protecting and caring for our beautiful parks and reserves and the Guardians program lets volunteers play an important part in the conservation of this unique place which is home to many rare and threatened species and threatened ecological communities," said Mr Crust.
"A recent event at the reserve saw volunteers install and monitor Eastern Pygmy possum nesting boxes, working in collaboration with local environment groups.
"Future activities include controlling wild radiata pine to prevent them from invading the bushland and swamp rehabilitation events.
"If you are local to the Gardens of Stone SCA, joining the Guardians is a great way to get involved in looking after the local environment and protecting the reserve for future generations to enjoy."
The Gardens of Stone SCA environmental clean-up event will run from 9.30am - 4pm. RSVP is essential and Guardians must register online to join the new volunteer group prior to attending.
For more information on the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area visit the NPWS website: www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/visit-a-park/parks/gardens-of-stone-state-conservation-area
