Sydney WorldPride 2023 fever continues in Open Fridays at The Joan on March 10 at 6pm as Sarah Carroll performs Cherry.
It's 2008 and 13-year-old Sarah is watching MTV when Katy Perry's I Kissed A Girl comes on and her obsession with Katy begins.
On a cloud of cotton candy, Cherry takes you on an intimate, bubblegum, pop journey from fangirl Sarah's awkward teenager years, to discovering the power of Katy Perry's music, to ultimately becoming a confident, bisexual woman, and on the way invites everyone to embrace who they are.
Through classic Katy Perry songs such as, 'Wide Awake', 'Part of Me', and 'Firework', Cherry hilariously and insightfully celebrates the power of music to transform and enlighten in this one woman's thank you card to her idol.
ABOUT OPEN FRIDAYS - On Friday nights, The Joan's Borland Lounge comes to life. Join us for a drink, some nibbles and some easy entertainment. From local musicians, to art classes, community projects, cabaret and theatre, trivia and games; there's a great mix of fun on offer.
Open Fridays: Cherry by Sarah Carroll is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday 10 March 2023, 6pm. Tickets: Standard $12. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/cherry-by-sarah-carroll/
