For thousands of years women have been locked out of taiko drumming. Not anymore.
In the dead of a Minnesota winter, Asian drumming divas smash gender roles and redefine power on their own terms.
Finding Her Beat is an American produced documentary with music underscore composed by Katoomba-based screen music composer Me-Lee Hay, which is screening as part of Mardi Gras Film Festival at Mount Vic Flicks.
The ancient art of Taiko is brought vividly to life in this documentary, showcasing some of the world's best and most dynamic women and non-binary performers. Artists from Japan, Canada and the USA gather to share their powerful stories of resilience and strength in this deeply personal and compelling film.
Me-Lee Hay was approached by the directors Dawn Mikkelson and Keri Picket during COVID to underscore the documentary. Working via the cloud, using a fusion of western and Asian instrumentation, Hay's role as composer sought to support the struggles and triumphs of the characters of the documentary whilst allowing the live recorded taiko performances to shine.
She recorded using violinist and violist Bonita Silva and cellist Rachel Valentine (ex-Blackheath) and the film was mixed at Skywalker Sound in California.
To celebrate the screening of this film in her home community, Hay releases the full soundtrack album to the film which can be found on all regular streaming sites from March 7. Prior to this she released two singles, Megan's story and The Resonance of Eleven from the album which is currently available.
Finding Her Beat has screened at over 30 festivals already since its release in October 2022 including the prestigious Mill Valley Film Festival, DOC NYC, DOXA Documentary Film Festival (Vancouver), and Newport Beach Film Festival and has won a swathe of awards, as well as the honour of opening night film at a growing number of festivals, including Sound Unseen.
From the moment the beat of the taiko drums pulses into your bones you'll be left inspired and in awe of these powerful musicians. Finding Her Beat is screening at Mount Vic Flicks on Sunday, March 12, at 4pm. See mountvicflicks.com.au.
