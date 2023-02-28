Leura's Bygone Beautys features in a new podcast series looking at unique and specialty museums. The teapot museum and tearooms on Grose Street houses more than 5,500 teapots from around the world.
The podcast is called "Roadshow and Tell", showcasing quirky museums. Another episode features the Penrith Museum of Printing. It is available on podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
