What would the music of the Baroque period have been like if Bach and Vivaldi wrote with today's rock, jazz and electro-pop?
For anyone new to classical music or who wants to hear it in a completely different way - don't miss internationally acclaimed 'rockstar' of the violin, Alexandre Da Costa, live on stage with his jazz trio along with the Penrith Youth Orchestra, for one show only.
Armed with his 1701 Stradivarius violin, this electrifying concert takes you on an exhilarating journey to revisit the composers who lived in the time of Louis XIV.
From Vivaldi as rock, jazz-tinged Bach and Pachelbel's famous Canon with a backbeat, these are the classics as you have never heard them before - with some contemporary favourites by Queen, Hendrix and Leonard Cohen.
A unique fusion of genres, this symphonic celebration will delight, excite and inspire music lovers of all ages.
Since 2019, Da Costa has been chief conductor and artistic director of the Orchestre Symphonique de Longueuil in Montréal, Québec.
Amoung his many accolades, he counts the prestigious Virginia-Parker Prize, one of Canada's highest cultural distinctions, the Sylva Gelber Foundation Award from the Canada Council for the Arts, and first prize in the International Violin Competition Pablo Sarasate.
Penrith Youth Orchestra is the evolution of the highly successful Penrith Strings ensemble that was established in 2015 by the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Penrith Symphony Orchestra and Penrith Conservatorium of Music at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.
Stradivarius BaROCK is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, March 12, at 3pm. Tickets: Standard $45/$40,student $20. See www.thejoan.com.au.
