The exciting, augmented reality experience - The Gruffalo Spotters Trail - is on now at at Scenic World, featuring the much-loved characters from the children's book, The Gruffalo.
Foxtrot with Fox, have a hoot with Owl, hissssss with Snake, make friends with Mouse and get to know the Gruffalo in Scenic World's rainforest this autumn.
After downloading the free Gruffalo Spotters 2 Aus app, set off on an adventure on the world's steepest train, the Scenic Railway, into the Jamison Valley, and search the deep, dark woods along the elevated boardwalk for interactive signs that bring the characters to life.
Take photos and videos of yourself and your little spotters interacting with Mouse, Fox, Owl, Snake and the Gruffalo as you discover interactive props and play structures along the trail.
You can take the Scenic Railway in to the valley on your quest to spot the Gruffalo, ride the Scenic Cableway out of the valley and then catch the Scenic Skyway or explore the dedicated The Gruffalo retail space - and then do it all again, as many times you like with your ticket.
The Gruffalo Spotters Trail takes place along the 30-minute boardwalk, but there's also 10- and 50-minute routes to explore.
The Gruffalo and friends will call Scenic World home until September. The self-guided adventure is entirely free with any Scenic World ticket. Kids under three are free. Before arriving at Scenic World, download The Gruffalo Spotter 2 Aus app, which is essential to the experience and free to download via the Apple and Google Play app stores.
The Gruffalo Spotters Trail is based on the world- renowned book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.
