Kookaburra Cottage childcare opens in Lawson after being rejected from Springwood

After their attempt to open a childcare centre in Springwood was rejected, Peter and Jenny Dollin had to go back to the drawing board.
It was only random luck that saw them find another spot in Lawson, after a real estate agent knocked on their door to ask if they wished to sell their house.
"He kind of recognised [my wife] and said 'you're not the people who were trying to get a childcare up in Springwood were you?' And she said 'yeah, that's us'... and he said 'well, I think I've got the perfect place for you'," said Mr Dollin.
The 'perfect place' is a building on the corner of Charles and Adelaide Streets, which was a childcare centre 25 years ago.
The couple had learned from their experience in Springwood, where local residents had opposed the proposal.
"We could've pressed on addressing the technical issues, but it didn't feel right. And I don't really want to impose ourselves on a community that doesn't want a childcare centre," said Mr Dollin.
So Mr and Mrs Dollin set about their new application more preparedly.
"We had plans drawn, and we wrote an introductory letter and a copy of those plans, and we went around to thirty of the nearest neighbours and letterbox dropped them all," said Mr Dollin.
"I think that did a lot to allay people's concerns, or at least to feel that they're being communicated with."
Since the site was previously a childcare there were fewer technical issues as well.
Now, Mr and Mrs Dollin have officially opened the doors of their new childcare, Kookaburra Cottage as of February 6.
The childcare has a natural backyard and playground with a sandpit, cubby house, water area and chook shed - from which kids can collect eggs and give them to the cook.
Mr Dollin said it was a challenging process, but Kookaburra Cottage became a reality in the end.
"We finally got there, and... it's almost surreal," he said.
Kookaburra Cottage is located at 12 Charles Street, Lawson. It is enrolling now, with several vacancies in the 2-3 and 3-5 year old's rooms in particular.
You can learn more about the childcare, and apply for the waitlist, through the website at https://kookaburracottagechildcare.com.au/.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
