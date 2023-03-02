Blackheath Station's upgrade is progressing, with the three new lifts now in place.
A weekend blitz on February 18-19, when the trains weren't running because of scheduled trackwork, saw the remaining two lifts hoisted into position by an enormous crane.
Transport for NSW Director West Alistair Lunn said the "huge amount of work" on that weekend included the installation of ramp segments from the lifts and resurfacing of the platform itself.
"As a result of efficient planning and problem solving, Transport crews, along with our delivery partner Arenco, were able to work around the clock to deliver these critical works.
"While inclement weather temporarily halted work on site on Saturday evening, progress was made possible through off-site manufacture of lift shafts and other components of work that were safely craned into position over the weekend."
When finished, the station will be accessible to people with a disability, limited mobility, parents and carers with prams and customers with luggage.
Construction is continuing. Standard construction hours are 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW expects the project to be completed later this year.
