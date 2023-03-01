Wearable art occupies a niche but increasingly recognised part of the art world. Mounted ARI at Springwood is celebrating this art form with an exhibition of bespoke, wearable art works.
Mounted ARI's (Artist Run Initiative) Autumn show, Thinking Outside the Frox ,was inspired by two quite separate influences.
The first was the flamboyant, extravagant fashion seen at the famous Met Gala each year in New York. The aesthetic of pushing the boundaries of what fashion is and how clothing and adornment that covers the body could also seen as art.
The second inspiration arose from the pandemic. As we were forced within the confines of our homes, we sought out that which was immediately around us. Creativity flourished as we repurposed, recycled and reused.
Home made wearable art can be a vehicle for expressing identity and ideas that are close to our hearts. Each artist or artist group has been asked to interpret the above brief with reference to their own interests and concerns.
The result is an exhibition that features the work of 12 artists who have each designed and created unique, bespoke, wearable works of art. There will be a wide diversity of creations in the show, exploring a variety of concepts. Some garments have been made from unexpected materials that you won't find on clothing store racks. Others have re-interpreted familiar forms, providing new twists.
In addition, each artist was invited to choose another artist to respond to their garment, using any medium that the responding artist felt was appropriate. Both works of art will be displayed side by side in the exhibition.
The exhibition will culminate with a Mounted Gala event that will see each piece of wearable art brought to life at an evening of celebration and fun, which will feature a runway style parade and live entertainment.
Andy Warhol once declared: "Fashion is more art than art is." Mounted ARI seeks to put this proposition to the test in its first exhibition for 2023.
Thinking Outside the Frox opens at Mounted ARI, 80 Paterson Rd, Springwood, on Saturday, March 18 with an opening event starting at 2pm. The exhibition continues on Sunday March 19, Saturday March 25, Sunday March 26, Saturday April 1, Sunday April 2 and Saturday April 8. Opening hours 11am-4pm. Inquiries to mde61811@bigpond.net.au.
