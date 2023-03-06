Katoomba High School student Caitlyn Martin has helped NSW take home Gold at the Australian Junior Under 20s Championship for basketball.
The 17-year-old was part of the NSW team, which went on a 5-1 run at the championship games in Geelong, Victoria.
Her team lost only to Victoria in the pools round, but beat them in the grand final on February 19.
"There were a few high moments and there were a few low moments for us, so I think that's obviously gonna happen with challenging basketball," said Martin.
"But yeah, overall it was a very hard competition to play in."
Beyond just the high level of play bringing a challenge, Martin faces her own unique challenge - she is shorter than most other players.
"I'm five [foot] four... so quite short for a basketball player," she said.
"Sometimes, scoring wise, it can be a bit difficult with the height I am. Especially like, in the key... it gets a bit difficult.
"There's also the advantages. Like I'm quite quick, so I feel like that helps me out a lot. It kind of counteracts my height, so it helps me out a bit."
Basketball is the sport Martin had the most fun with throughout school, and she is continuing a tradition of basketball that runs in her family.
"It was kind of brought up in my family as well, like my parents played basketball, their families, so it was a big family thing," she said.
Martin has also just made an NBL1 team (National Basketball League), which she will play in this year.
"That's like the level below WNBL. That comp starts soon, so that's kind of like a major comp for me this year, really," she said.
Martin said she is looking into sports scholarships at University of Sydney, and hopes to study exercise and sports science.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.