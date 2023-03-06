Blue Mountains Gazette

Katoomba High School student, Caitlyn Martin, helps the U20s NSW basketball team take Gold

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated March 7 2023 - 9:40am, first published 8:00am
Katoomba High School student Caitlyn Martin has helped NSW take home Gold at the Australian Junior Under 20s Championship for basketball.

TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

