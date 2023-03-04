The communities of Hartley and Little Hartley will be changed forever by the upgrade to the Great Western Highway and construction of the tunnel from Blackheath, the residents' group has said.
In its submission to the tunnel's environmental impact statement (EIS), the Hartley District Progress Association (HDPA) said it believed there would be "unacceptable environmental impacts on the Hartley Valley community from both the construction and operation of the tunnel proposed".
It pointed to the Hartley construction site, which would accommodate 600 workers' vehicles and was almost the size of 30 football fields.
A member of the HDPA highway upgrade committee, Renzo Benedet, said: "The community of Hartley Valley is doing it tough already with what is proposed through the west section works and now adding another horrendous construction impact because of the tunnel just compounds the adversity. But the EIS lacks any detailed assessment of that impact."
The submission also said while the EIS found little direct impacts on the residents of Blackheath and Mt Victoria from the tunnel, that was certainly not the case for Little Hartley.
"Despite recognising the Hartley Valley for its unique beauty, its heritage and its rural residential character, the EIS states the project during construction and operation will significantly change the landscape character of the Valley and the impact will be adverse - in other words, the effect of the project on the Hartley Valley even when completed will be permanently adverse and therefore entirely inconsistent with the heritage, character and environmental significance of the Hartley Valley."
The HDPA also joined calls which have been made by the Blue Mountains Conservation Society and others for an EIS on the entire 34-kilometre Katoomba to Lithgow project.
Transport for NSW has done an EIS only for the 11-kilometre twin tunnels and has divided the remainder of the project into three sections: Eastern (Katoomba-Blackheath), western (Little Hartley to Lithgow) and Medlow Bath. For these sections, it has commissioned a review of environmental factors (REF), which are less rigorous assessments.
Mr Benedet said by carving the project into separate zones, "the real impact of the whole project is being disguised".
The HDPA submitted the EIS should assess the cumulative environmental impact on Hartley of having two adjacent construction works - the western section and the tunnel.
The HDPA also noted that one of the aims of the project was to allow 36-metre B Doubles to ultimately use the highway.
"But communities of the Lower Mountains have never been consulted about this and the EIS makes no mention of what impact such large trucks would have on those communities, let alone on the suitability of the road network to carry such huge trucks," Mr Benedet said.
The HDPA is calling for a halt to any EIS determination until there is a full and wide-ranging assessment and disclosure that is balanced and addresses in detail the cumulative impacts on communities hit hardest by the tunnels and the upgrade overall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.