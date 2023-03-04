Blue Mountains Gazette

Bucolic rural life in Hartley under threat from highway, tunnel plans

By Jennie Curtin
March 4 2023 - 11:00am
Artist's impression of the proposed tunnel portals at Little Hartley with a 10-metre high ventilation outlet emerging at the top left of the picture. Source Transport for NSW

The communities of Hartley and Little Hartley will be changed forever by the upgrade to the Great Western Highway and construction of the tunnel from Blackheath, the residents' group has said.

