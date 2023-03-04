NSW Labor will fund new delivery vehicle for Gateway Family Services

Gateway Family Services in Blaxland will receive $50,000 towards a new delivery vehicle if a Minns Labor Government is elected.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle made the election promise during a visit to the organisation on March 3.
The funding will help the organisation in providing groceries and essential items to financially disadvantaged people and families living in the Blue Mountains.
"As a single mum who raised two young children on a casual income for many years, I know what a massive difference community services organisations like Gateway make in the lives of many Blue Mountains families," said Ms Doyle.
"Especially now, with the cost of living pressures, people really need the support of Gateway's services."
Gateway Family Services has helped to distribute donations of food and essential household items to young families, pensioners and people experiencing financial hardship for more than 30 years. Each Christmas, the Gateway Christmas hamper has made it possible for many people to enjoy a special meal with friends and family at what can be a financially distressing period for many people.
"The $50,000 I am announcing will go towards a fit-for-purpose delivery vehicle to enable the pick-up and delivery of food and other essential items throughout the Mountains," said Ms Doyle.
"This will reduce the organisation's operational costs, reduce risk for elderly volunteers and ensure the continuation of Gateway's 'Essentials' program into the future."
Gateway provides family support, counselling, disaster relief and resilience programs throughout the Blue Mountains.
