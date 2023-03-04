Blue Mountains Gazette

NSW Labor will fund new delivery vehicle for Gateway Family Services

March 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle (centre) with Gateway CEO Gregory Lazarus and the Gateway team. Picture supplied

Gateway Family Services in Blaxland will receive $50,000 towards a new delivery vehicle if a Minns Labor Government is elected.

