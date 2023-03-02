A helping hand: $3.3 million investment for local sporting clubs and facilities

Wilberforce's Greater Sydney Kart Club is set to receive $500,000 to upgrade its karting surface to make it safer.



Deerubbin Park will see an investment of over $1.3 million for new flood lights and new amenities.



Over $600,000 will go to improve the fields of two Hawkesbury Polo Clubs - Kurri Burri Polo Club and Town and Country Polo Club.



$189,939 will go towards Benson Lane Sporting Complex for the installation of drainage system on the Richmond Lowlands soccer playing field, plus new amenities.

