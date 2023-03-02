A helping hand: $3.3 million investment for local sporting clubs and facilities

Sporting clubs and facilities in the Macquarie electorate are getting help to get back on their feet following last year's natural disasters, with an investment of more than $3.3 million.
In the Blue Mountains, $285,000 will see Pitt Park in Wentworth Falls install a new drainage system, and more than $350,000 will go to upgrades at golf clubs in Springwood and Wentworth Falls.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said sport brought communities together.
"Whether you're on the field, in the canteen or in the crowd, local sport brings people together and creates long-term connections," she said.
"The last 12 months has been tough for a number of sporting groups, and this support will help them to rebuild.
"It also aims to make damaged sporting infrastructure more resilient in the future, including through drainage, irrigation and track improvements."
Hawkesbury sporting clubs and facilities set to benefit include:
The investment was made available through the Essential Community Sport Assets Program - jointly funded by the Federal and NSW Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, as part of the broader Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Package (CLIRP).
