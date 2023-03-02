Blue Mountains Gazette

A helping hand: $3.3 million investment for local sporting clubs and facilities

Updated March 3 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 8:00am
Sporting clubs and facilities in the Macquarie electorate are getting help to get back on their feet following last year's natural disasters, with an investment of more than $3.3 million.

Local News

