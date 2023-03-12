Blue Mountains Gazette
Council approves $2.4 million tender to transport green waste

By Tom Walker
March 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Council has approved tender of up to $2.4 million to fund transport of tree and garden waste out of Katoomba and Blaxland.

