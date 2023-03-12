Council approves $2.4 million tender to transport green waste

Council has approved tender of up to $2.4 million to fund transport of tree and garden waste out of Katoomba and Blaxland.
The tender is intended to alleviate issues with tree and garden waste stockpiling.
Council's business paper said the waste currently cannot be processed at the Blaxland Recovery and Waste Management Facility, and there's not enough space to store it in Katoomba.
With this tender, council hopes to avoid health and safety risks and any odours from stockpiled waste.
The contract will be with Greenlife Resource Recovery Facility, which was selected out of four applicants by a tender evaluation panel.
The contract terms will ensure 100 per cent of aforementioned waste is diverted away from landfill.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.