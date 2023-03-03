They've become a drawcard in Springwood each summer but the village's crepe myrtle trees have made people wait for their distinctive pink blooms this year.
Established for more than 20 years, the deciduous trees lining Macquarie Road are usually in bloom by mid-January or early February at the latest.
But this year they only started to flower at the end of February.
Honey Gem Nursery owner Tony Brown confirmed it was "strange" to have the trees flowering so late this year, blaming the cooler weather in spring and summer for the delay.
He also sells the trees - botanical name Lagerstroemia indica x fauriei 'Tuscarora' - at his Springwood nursery.
For people wanting to appreciate the pink canopies in Springwood, the crepe myrtles are likely to flower for about five weeks - providing we don't get heavy downpours which will send their blooms plummeting to the ground.
The trees are still a drawcard for locals, with one member of a Blue Mountains Facebook group inquiring about their name after spotting them in bloom.
"I saw it in Springwood and it's so beautiful I want it in my garden," he posted.
The other horticultural waiting game in the Mountains this summer rests with tomato growers. For the past two seasons, cooler conditions have kept tomatoes a frustrating green, with few getting enough warmth to ripen.
But with a couple of days of high temperatures forecast for the coming week, gardeners are hoping for a bumper red crop this year.
