Oceans Together is a new release from Mark Ginsburg and Ryan Grogan

March 10 2023 - 4:38pm
Saxophonist Mark Ginsburg's and pianist Ryan Grogan's new release, Oceans Together, presents a suite of evocative, delicate uplifting and sometimes haunting compositions juxtaposed on a dark and discordant world.

