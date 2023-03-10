Saxophonist Mark Ginsburg's and pianist Ryan Grogan's new release, Oceans Together, presents a suite of evocative, delicate uplifting and sometimes haunting compositions juxtaposed on a dark and discordant world.
The title reflects the varied shores, musical influences and social landscapes of the musicians, who include bassist Brett Hirst and percussionist Fabian Hevia. Each has a rich background containing significant individual accomplishments, as well as a history of working together at different times over a few decades.
The decision to use hand percussion, instead of the more usual format of a drum kit, propelled the composers further in this direction, adding to the sense of intimacy and space in the music. The result is a collection of contemplative, accessible and gentle musical experiences, with surprises that honour the importance of melody and harmony.
Oceans Together perform at the Mechanics Institute in Lawson on Sunday, March 19 at 3pm. See trybooking.com.
