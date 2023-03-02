Blue Mountains Gazette
Midnight Tea Party bring irresistible energy and party vibes

Updated April 21 2023 - 10:05am, first published March 2 2023 - 4:45pm
Hailing from Sydney's Inner West and Blue Mountains, Midnight Tea Party blend the hypnotic melodies of the Balkans with dubstep, jazz and rock. Now in their 10th year together as a band, their dynamic live sets are packed with irresistible energy, musical flair and party vibes.

