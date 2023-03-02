Hailing from Sydney's Inner West and Blue Mountains, Midnight Tea Party blend the hypnotic melodies of the Balkans with dubstep, jazz and rock. Now in their 10th year together as a band, their dynamic live sets are packed with irresistible energy, musical flair and party vibes.
"Midnight Tea Party dance through an infectious concoction of rock, gypsy and dub to craft a sound that belongs entirely to themselves." - Happy Mag
Since the release of their album Massilia in 2018, Midnight Tea Party have played festivals such as Woodford Folk Festival, Bellingen Winter Music and Gumball as well as touring up and down the east coast of Australia.
Come to the Baroque Room in Katoomba on April 29 and celebrate the release of their latest EP, Electro Bazaar.
From the wonky, circus like intro of the title track to the mesmerising sound of the Greek tsoura on Monsieur Ouzo, the dubbed out sounds of Hatter's Hideout and the final assault of Glitterworm, this EP showcases the high energy, dance vibes that the group is renowned for, as well as the ingenuity of the band members and their mastery of the instruments.
Group members are Ross Harrington on sax and keys, Rob Campbell on trumpet, Julian Curwin on guitar, Tom Wade on bass and Mick Stuart on drums.
An expansive musical trip, the album follows on from their debut long-player, From Mercury to Pluto.
Cooking with Caustic features beats, keys and percussion by Caustic Yoda; turntablism by multi NSW DMC-champ DJ Cost; electric and double bass by Jarv Benaud; and trombone and trumpet by Marc Brown. The extended CwC family includes saxophonists Stephen Noble, Eugene Baker and Adrian Symes and trombonist Tim Coggins.
Molecular Soup opens with the first single, This Digital World, an instrumental epic of heavy dub grooves and breaks, fusing sweeping horn-lines with adroit turntablism. The second track, Thoughts Manifest, is a smoky jazz-inspired boom bap head-nodder. Murders in Wax presents funky, science lab-themed breaks. The next tune, Blindside, is a beautiful, chilled out downbeat. The Mountain is a quirky sub and bass-heavy boom bap inspired by the band's home-town clifftops. The album concludes with Fifty Foot Mantis, brimming with nasty breaks and dynamic changes.
Midnight Tea Party plus Cooking with Caustic at the Baroque Room, Carrington Hotel on Saturday, April 29 at 8pm. See www.fusionboutique.com.au.
