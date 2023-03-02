Blue Mountains Gazette

West bound traffic affected after a truck crash at Medlow Bath

By B C Lewis
Updated March 3 2023 - 8:40am, first published 7:30am
A truck crash at Medlow Bath is affecting west bound traffic on the Great Western Highway.

Local News

