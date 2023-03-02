A truck crash at Medlow Bath is affecting west bound traffic on the Great Western Highway.
The incident was reported at 7.25am on March 3. One of two westbound highway lanes (lane one) is closed near Bellevue Crescent.
Emergency services are on the scene and a heavy tow truck.
The Transport Management Centre has advised drivers to exercise caution.
For Live Traffic updates go to their website incident list.
