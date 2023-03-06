Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains Gazette Design an Ad winners receive prize money

Updated March 9 2023 - 10:30am, first published March 6 2023 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The winners of the Blue Mountains Gazette Design-an-Ad competition have collected their prize money at a presentation at the newspaper's Springwood office.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.