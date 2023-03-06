Blue Mountains Gazette Design an Ad winners receive prize money

The winners of the Blue Mountains Gazette Design-an-Ad competition have collected their prize money at a presentation at the newspaper's Springwood office.
The first placegetters in the primary and high school divisions each won $500 for their schools, with $250 going to the winning students.
Primary school winner was Sophie Luvosevic of Emu Heights Public School, while Eli Phiyasirikul of Wycliffe Christian School won the high school category.
Major sponsor, Lower Mountains Air Conditioning, provided the prizes.
Owners Andrew and Anthea Strathdee have supported the Design an Ad promotion for eight years, with Anthea Strathdee presenting the prize money to students on March 3.
"We are very proud to be associated with the annual feature," said Mrs Strathdee. "It's great for the students because it creates excitement in their day-to-day work and it's a great achievement for the winners."
Gazette features sales representative Eden Clark commended all of the students for their efforts, adding that judging the entries was a difficult task.
"As always, the quality of the entries was incredibly high," she said.
The students were given the task of designing a print advertisement for one of the Gazette's customers. The best of these appeared in the December 21, 2022 edition of the Gazette. The judges took into consideration a number of different factors, including the creativity of the design and, of course, attention to detail.
