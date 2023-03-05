If nothing else in recent months, Victorian Senator Lidia Thorpe has put the issue of 'black sovereignty' and a treaty between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians back on the political agenda.
In what promises to be a special event at the 26th Blue Mountains Music Festival, held from March 17-19, Lidia Thorpe is coming to Katoomba for a Heartlands Conversation with writer and oral historian Gregg Borschmann.
"This is a rare chance for Mountains people to get a better sense of Lidia the person and the political activist, and to appreciate what's driving her," Mr Borschmann told the Gazette. "Some people have jumped to conclusions without understanding who she is, what's shaped her and what she's fighting for".
For example, many would be surprised to know that Senator Thorpe was raised in public housing in inner Melbourne and left school at fourteen. She was a single mum by the age of 17, survived domestic violence and raised three children.
After graduating from university, Senator Thorpe became the first Greens member of the Victorian Parliament
When she quit the Federal Greens and shook-up national politics in February this year to stand as an independent Senator she said at the time: "This country has a strong grassroots black sovereign movement, full of staunch and committed warriors, and I want to represent that movement fully in this Parliament.
"My focus now is to grow and amplify the black sovereign movement in this country, something we have never had since this place was established."
Campaigning for a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament now in full swing and a nationwide vote due later this year.
If successful, the referendum will recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the Constitution through an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. The Voice will be an independent, representative advisory body for First Nations people.
However, Senator Thorpe is concerned that a Voice to Parliament will undermine the campaign for a treaty between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians.
Even though the British Crown tried to extinguish indigenous sovereignty in the late 1700s by declaring the Australian continent was 'terra nullius' or vacant, sovereignty was never ceded.
As the ABC political report Dana Morse explained earlier this year: "In the centuries since colonisation, black sovereignty has become a political movement and shorthand for self-determination for First Nations people, meaning they are empowered to control their own affairs and practice their own lore as they see fit.
"Some of the longest-running advocates for black sovereignty are caretakers of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, set up on the lawns of Old Parliament House half a century ago".
For more details about the Blue Mountains Music Festival visit www.bmff.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.