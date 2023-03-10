Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Comedy capers return to The Joan

March 10 2023 - 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Joan has built a reputation as the home of the best stand-up comedy in Penrith. In 2023, The Joan will be presenting a showcase of funsters with the season kicking off on March 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.