The Joan has built a reputation as the home of the best stand-up comedy in Penrith. In 2023, The Joan will be presenting a showcase of funsters with the season kicking off on March 17.
Host, the hilarious, stereotype-smashing Frida Deguise, will introduce headliner Gary Eck, who has performed all around the world from Singapore to Paris, to New York and London.
Also featuring is Lebanese-born, Sydney-based Fady Kassab, the 2019 winner of Australia's most prestigious comedy competition, Triple J's RAW Comedy; and Joe Comino, whose hilarious comedy is usually described as 'a real life story'.
Comedy Club @ The Joan is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday 17 March at 7:30pm. Tickets: Standard $35, Concession $30. See thejoan.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.