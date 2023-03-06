Game changing Leura Pumping Station for Blue Mountains

Sydney Water has announced a state-of-the-art, $4.3 million Leura Water Pumping Station is weeks away from completion.
The facility will play a pivotal role in mitigating the risk to customers of losing supply during low rainfall events and drought conditions.
Operating at full capacity, the Leura pumping station will transfer the equivalent of 16 Olympic sized swimming pools of water to the Blue Mountains region every week and service up to 60,000 people.
Construction of the facility began in late 2021 with final preparations taking place.
Sydney Water principal project manager, Trevor Mondon, said the plant is an important piece of infrastructure for the region and will leave a positive legacy for the Blue Mountains community.
"The Leura Water Pumping Station upgrade works are part of an overall Strategic Drought Planning action. The network upgrades will increase and improve reliability of supply within the Cascade Water Delivery System (WDS)," said Mr Mondon.
Sydney Water senior project manager, Ben Samcou, believes the new facility will be a game changer for the people of the Blue Mountains when it comes to accessing reliable water supply, especially during drought conditions or bushfires.
"When in operation, the Leura Water Pumping Station allows potable water to be transferred from lower parts of the Cascade WDS up to Katoomba Reservoir which is currently only fed from Cascades Water Treatment Plant," he said.
The Leura Water Pumping Station is due to be operational by July 2023.
