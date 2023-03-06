Blue Mountains Gazette

Game changing Leura Pumping Station for Blue Mountains

Updated March 6 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sydney Water has announced a state-of-the-art, $4.3 million Leura Water Pumping Station is weeks away from completion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.