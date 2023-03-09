A state Labor government would defer work on the proposed Blackheath-Little Hartley tunnel for two years.
Opposition leader, Chris Minns, told a western Sydney forum last Thursday that the 11-kilometre tunnel project was largely unfunded and that the money allocated to it would be better spent elsewhere.
"When it comes to the 11 km unfunded tunnel ... we are not convinced that the NSW Government has properly completed its planning for this project.
"This could be an $8-$11 billion tunnel. It has no business case. And it only has $1.1 billion allocated to it in the budget. And let's be clear, that does not buy you an 11 km tunnel under the Blue Mountains.
"The remaining $10 billion cannot be found. It's not in the budget and is completely unfunded."
Mr Minns said the $1.1 billion would be better spent on local roads across western Sydney and regional NSW.
Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, told the Gazette the decision to defer was supported by advice from Infrastructure NSW, which recommended pausing the project, and mirrors a federal government decision to delay funding for two years.
"Labor's position is to approach this proposal with the due diligence it has always demanded. We need a comprehensive EIS, a business case, community consultation and a funding plan.
"That will take time to deliver because Paul Toole and the Nationals have squandered the last four years talking about it instead of actually doing it.
"Mountains residents are right to want a solution to the problems of trucks thundering through our villages. A business case and an EIS would demonstrate whether a tunnel is the best way to achieve this in one or two villages or whether other options, like freight rail, might achieve the same outcome in a different way for every Mountains resident along the highway."
A number of Blackheath community groups and members of the Blackheath co-design committee have called on Mr Minns to support the continuation of planning and design work for the tunnel if elected.
Michael Paag, secretary for the Blackheath Alliance and spokesman for the Blackheath Highway Action Group said: "We don't believe Labor's decision, based on advice from Infrastructure NSW, to defer the 11km tunnel is right.
"The NSW Opposition and Infrastructure NSW should know the convict-built Victoria Pass, with its 40km speed restriction for all westbound traffic, is literally beyond repair.
"They need to speak to Blue Mountains and Central West residents and small business owners who suffered for weeks on end when, due to extreme weather events, both the highway and the rail line failed," he said.
Deputy premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, said the move sent a clear message to regional NSW that under Labor the building of legacy infrastructure projects would come to a grinding halt.
