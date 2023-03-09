Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Labor government would defer tunnel for two years

JC
By Jennie Curtin
March 9 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A state Labor government would defer work on the proposed Blackheath-Little Hartley tunnel for two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.