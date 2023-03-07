The Labor Party has committed to a new hospital for the Blue Mountains if elected on March 25.
Shadow health minister, Ryan Park, along with Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, today announced $25 million in funding over the next four years, including for planning a new facility in the Upper Mountains.
The money will also go towards making some urgently needed repairs to the current hospital and to upgrading or introducing new services.
Notably, money will be spent on fixing the roof and repairing other dilapidated areas of the 100-year-old hospital.
Funds will also go to:
"We have an appalling situation in which the NSW Government has allowed our hospital to fall into a state of disrepair, with leaking roofs and areas of the hospital closed off and effectively condemned," Ms Doyle said.
"At the same time, with massive population and demographic change over the past 10 or 12 years, the clinical services plan for Katoomba hospital is in need of renewal on a clean sheet of paper. We need to start planning a new facility that is fit for purpose and will serve our community into the future."
READ MORE:
She said the $25m funding will do "two things: It sets in motion a plan for the future while addressing the drastic unmet needs of the present day."
Ms Doyle has brought several senior politicians to see the hospital in recent months, including health minister, Brad Hazzard, opposition leader Chris Minns and Mr Park.
Mr Park said: "Having had the opportunity to see first-hand the current state of the hospital I knew it was vital to get this important planning process underway."
He added: "I want to particularly thank Trish Doyle for her unwavering advocacy on behalf of her local community as well as the many health workers and community members who have spoken to me about this much loved local health facility."
Dr Stavros Prineas, chairman of the hospital's medical staff council, said the announcement was "definitely welcome news", not only setting the path for a new hospital but upgrading services which Mountains residents often have to travel to Nepean Hospital to access.
He was encouraged that the announcement "itemised specific issues of urgent need" and "acknowledged that there are existing services that need to be upgraded in addition to planning for a new hospital".
"The [medical] council looks forward to seeing what other candidates have to say in light of this overture from the Labor Party."
Today's announcement comes after a concerted community campaign across all political colours to replace the hospital, which has been deemed no longer fit for purpose.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.