Blue Mountains Gazette
Nsw Election

Labor commits to a new hospital for Blue Mountains if elected

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 11:30am
The Labor Party has committed to a new hospital for the Blue Mountains if elected on March 25.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

