Candidates oppose dam wall raising and support cat control

Candidates standing for the coming state election voiced strong opposition to raising the Warragamba Dam wall, at a public forum recently.
The candidates also supported amending state legislation to give local councils increased powers to control domestic cats and expressed concern with the increasing commercialisation of national parks, including commercial lease arrangements for high-end tourism developments.
The candidates' forum was held on Saturday February 25 and was hosted by the Blue Mountains Conservation Society.
More than 80 community members attended, and heard from sitting member, Labor's Trish Doyle, Greens candidate Dr Jenna Condie, Animal Justice Party candidate Greg Keightley and Sustainable Australia Party candidate Richard Marschall.
At the time, the Liberal Party had not announced a candidate and did not send a representative.
Candidates spoke about their critical environmental concerns for the region. This was followed by a Q and A panel session.
Candidates were quizzed on the large wildlife and hotel development proposed for Wentworth Falls (popularly known as the "croc park") as well as the need for greater community consultation on all new developments and putting development decisions back in the hands of local councils.
Attendees also asked questions on the repeal of laws related to non-violent protests, reinstating water quality controls in the Sydney drinking water catchment (which includes parts of the Blue Mountains), stopping new coal and gas developments across NSW and increasing the national park budget.
The event was held at the Lawson Community Centre.
The forum is part of the Society's wider campaign to ensure the community can make an informed choice on election day in terms of the environment. This includes short videos from experts on key issues including the impacts of cats on wildlife and why raising the Dam wall will not resolve flooding on the Hawkesbury-Nepean floodplain.
The Society has also circulated a candidates' questionnaire asking for their positions on key environmental issues. The answers will be published on the Society's website.
"When it comes to the environment everyone's vote matters. We want to ensure the public makes an informed choice on election day" said Blue Mountains Conservation Society president, Madi Maclean.
To see the videos and for more information go to the dedicated election webpage on the Society website at bluemountains.org.au/se23
