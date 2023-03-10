A variety concert to support Bush School Cambodia will be held on March 25 at St Finbar's Church Hall in Glenbrook.
The concert will kick of at 7pm at the Levy St address and is an important fundraiser to secure continuation of the school in the coming year.
The Bush School is a not-for-profit project established by a Glenbrook family in 2010. It provides basic education and nutrition to the poorest children living near the famous Angkor temples in Siem Reap.
Students from kindergarten to year 10 attend a day school which emphasises skills in the native language Khmer, as well as English, maths and computer skills to best secure their economic future. Five trained Khmer teachers educate and care for the children in a school that is recognised as both vital and essential to the surrounding poor community.
The school is a project of Winmalee Lions Club, who manage the accounts. A member of the Lions club has made regular visits to the school over a number of years, prior to the onset of COVID restrictions which temporarily closed the school.
The school is now once again open and in full operation, with about 100 students attending
A Lions spokesman said: " We hope to soon resume the annual visit by a Lions member".
The concert at St Finbar's will feature fine musical acts by local performers. The program includes a bracket of songs by the polished Moo Choir and a lively presentation by the Blue Mountains Musical Society, with items from their upcoming musical School of Rock. Also featured in the program is the exquisite harpist Maryanne Tucker and versatile singer/instrumentalist Ron Lyons.
At concert interval, an excellent supper will be available, followed by the drawing of some great raffle prizes.
The cost is $30 per person, $50 for family, with some concessions available. All monies raised go directly to the operation of Bush School.
Book by phoning Doug on 0403 303 943. More information at: bushschoolcambodia.com or on Facebook.
