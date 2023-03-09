Labor's Trish Doyle has secured the top spot on the Blue Mountains ballot paper draw for the coming state election.
The ballot draw was held on Thursday March 9 at 10am at the old Katoomba library by the Australian Electoral Commission. There are six candidates standing for the Mountains seat in the election on Saturday March 25.
Seven public witnesses attended the draw with Electoral Commission staff to see democracy in action.
There was no whizzbangery about it, just six individual vials with candidate names dropped into an empty blue collapsible cooler bag, the kind you would see at any weekend BBQ. The blue bag had the words Electoral Commission written on it and vials were dropped in, in the order of the date the candidates nominated.
Ms Doyle was followed by Greg Keightley (Animal Justice Party), Michelle Palmer (Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP), Richard Marschall (Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment/Corruption).
Ms Doyle's main rival, the Liberal Party's Dr Sophie-Anne Bruce, a Warrimoo osteopath, drew the fifth position on the ballot paper, followed by Dr Jenna Condie from The Greens in last spot.
It is generally accepted wisdom that the candidate who draws the top spot can have an advantage due to the number of people who do a 'donkey vote' - a vote based on the order they appear on the ballot.
Labor's Trish Doyle has held the seat since 2015. At the last election, she received 65.1 per cent of the vote on a two-party preferred basis compared with the Liberals' Owen Laffin, who received 34.9 per cent.
Early voting is for just six days this election and starts on Saturday March 18 at the old Katoomba Library, the Hub in Springwood and the Blaxland Community Centre. Early voting opening hours are Saturday 9am to 6pm, closed Sunday, Monday to Wednesday from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Thursday 8.30am to 8pm and Friday 8.30am to 6pm.
Election day is Saturday, March 25, from 8am to 6pm. Postal votes will be accepted until Thursday, April 6.
To apply for postal voting, check enrolment, find a venue or other voting options, visit the NSW Electoral Commission.
Ms Doyle did not attend the draw as she was at a state event as part of NSW International Women's Week. The only other candidates in attendance were Dr Bruce and Mr Keightley.
