Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Coronial investigation opened after body found at Camp Street, Katoomba

BL
By B C Lewis
March 9 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NSW Coronial investigation is underway after ambulance officers discovered a body in a unit in Camp Street in Katoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.