Window dressings can complete the look your home's designer look Advertising Feature

Thornton & Blake offers a professional interior design service to assist you in making the right choices for your home. Picture supplied

Curtain headings determine the way the fabric hangs and can set the atmosphere of a room

Nothing completes a room like stunning window furnishings. They enhance the interior décor and complement the other furnishings in the room.

Curtains and blinds can completely transform your home, adding a strong design element as well as ensuring privacy, warmth in winter and protection from the heat and glare of summer.

When choosing window furnishings for your home, selecting the right options and the vast array of fabrics on offer can be daunting.

This is why the help of an interior design expert is essential to ensure you achieve the best result.

Thornton & Blake offers a professional interior design service to assist you in making the right choices for your home.

They have an extensive fabric library at their Leura showroom and will take you through all the options available to achieve a result you love.

They offer all major fabric brands including Mokum, James Dunlop, Wortley, Zepel, Warwick, Sanderson, Morris & Co, Designers Guild, Osborne & Little, The Textile Company, Hoad and Charles Parsons.

Thornton & Blake also offers free measuring at your home to ensure a perfect fit. And their expert making and installation will produce stunning results. As Thornton & Blake interior designer Anne Hogarth says: "It's always best to have an experienced designer by your side to help you navigate all the decisions you need to make to ensure a perfect result".

It's important to remember that all curtains aren't the same. When designing curtains, choose how the top of your curtains (the heading) will look as each one creates a different look and uses a different amount of fabric. Curtain headings determine the way the fabric hangs and can set the atmosphere of a room.

Thornton & Blake can make sure all the details are just right, so that your new curtains look as good as possible.

Similarly, the choice of blinds for your home will affect the mood and ambience that is achieved. You can ask Thornton & Blake for advice on the right blinds for you. They can also help with plantation shutters with timber, PVC and aluminium options available.

Shutters allow you to control privacy, light, ventilation and warmth in a unique and beautiful way. They can be designed and manufactured to fit any window or door size and come in a range of paint colours and stains.